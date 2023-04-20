Greenpeace says global chip industry must reduce emissions. Photo: Reuters
Greenpeace says global chip industry must reduce emissions. Photo: Reuters
Business of climate change
Business

Greenpeace says chip industry electricity consumption to more than double by 2030, meaning firms must cut emissions

  • Greenpeace East Asia said it is now time for chip industry suppliers and component makers to step up to the plate on carbon emissions
  • Chip manufacturing is energy-intensive due to a long and complex production process, and currently relies heavily on fossil fuels.

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Greenpeace says global chip industry must reduce emissions. Photo: Reuters
Greenpeace says global chip industry must reduce emissions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE