Yuexiu Property is controlled by the Guangzhou city government. Photo: Lam Ka-sing
Chinese developer Yuexiu seeks to raise about US$1 billion via rights issue to expand in Greater Bay Area, key cities
- Eligible shareholders can subscribe around 929 million rights shares for HK$9 each, a 28.3 per cent discount from the latest closing price
- The Guangzhou government-backed developer plans to use the proceeds on further investment in the Greater Bay Area and eastern China
Yuexiu Property is controlled by the Guangzhou city government. Photo: Lam Ka-sing