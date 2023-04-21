Chinese tourists at a beach in Sanya, Hainan province. The end of travel restrictions is likely to boost the fortunes of travel companies in China. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images
Fosun Group
Business

Fosun Tourism’s Club Med to build more resorts in Hainan, eyes return to profitability this year

  • Club Med aims to build one or two more resorts in Hainan province, most likely in major cities such as Sanya and Wenchang, an executive said
  • Parent Fosun Tourism is optimistic about posting a profit after back-to-back losses in 2021 and 2022

Iris Ouyang