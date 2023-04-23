Magnum Residence Berawa touts the “world’s largest rooftop pool”, spanning a length of 190 metres. Photo: Handout
Magnum Residence Berawa touts the “world’s largest rooftop pool”, spanning a length of 190 metres. Photo: Handout
International Property
Business

Bali holiday properties one-up each other with immense pools, cliffside rooms to woo bookings in travel-site age

  • Tourism recovery and a legal shift that better incentivises owners to invest in their properties have sparked an upgrade frenzy
  • With 10,000 vacation rentals to compete with, owners need new and visually arresting features to land on tourists’ shortlists

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 10:00am, 23 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP