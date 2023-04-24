The road to transforming carbon markets into a mature green finance system is arduous and long, according to analysts. Photo: Shutterstock
The road to transforming carbon markets into a mature green finance system is arduous and long, according to analysts. Photo: Shutterstock
Climate change: how the new global quality assessment framework can boost carbon markets’ integrity, transparency

  • The core carbon principles and quality assessment framework were launched by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market in March
  • The Council expects to announce the first batch of eligible credit programmes and list of approved projects in the third quarter

Eric Ng
Updated: 6:30am, 24 Apr, 2023

