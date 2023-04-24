A view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
exclusive | Insurer Manulife wants to redomicile Hong Kong unit from Bermuda back to the city, to tap Greater Bay Area growth, CEO says
- Manulife, which started its business in Hong Kong 126 years ago, also uses the city to oversee 13 markets with about 13 million customers in the region
- The Hong Kong government and the industry are all behind creating a pathway for insurers to redomicile in the city, CEO says
