People walk past a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Beijing in April 2019. Photo: Reuters
ING sues China’s ICBC for copper deal losses, seeks US$170 million in damages: report
- ING alleged ICBC released export documents for copper transactions without collecting payment, FT reports, citing a court filing
- China’s banking regulator has asked ING about the case, FT reports, citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter
