People enjoy the sunset with the view of the skyline and the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. Photo: AP Photo
Plot of sand on Dubai’s luxury Jumeirah Bay Island sells for record US$34 million
- The 24,500 sq ft empty parcel is on the sought-after Jumeirah Bay Island, a seahorse-shaped piece of land
- The property was bought two years ago for 36.5 million dirhams (US$9.93 million), netting the seller a tidy 88.5 million dirham profit
