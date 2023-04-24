Newly-harvested tea leaves in China. The tea leaf protein sector is expected to see strong growth in the next five to 10 years. Photo: Xinhua
Scientists in China’s tea hub claim to have brewed cheaper and healthier alternative protein from green tea residue
- Finding at Fuzhou University’s Institute of Food Science and Technology is ‘significant’ as it expands the range of raw materials used for alternative protein production, associate professor who led the research says
- Overall cost of tea leaf protein production is almost 50 per cent cheaper than the cost of alternative protein production using soybean, associate professor says
Newly-harvested tea leaves in China. The tea leaf protein sector is expected to see strong growth in the next five to 10 years. Photo: Xinhua