Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has gotten off to a good start, said CEO Nicolas Aguzin. Photo: Jonathan Wong
breaking | HKEX beats analysts’ estimates as it posts 28 per cent jump in first-quarter profit on rising investment income
- HKEX’s strong profit growth in the first quarter is a continuation of a recovery trend following the bourse operator’s record profit in the fourth quarter
- The profit increase was due to a turnaround in its investment income, which offset falling turnover and IPOs in the first three months of the year
