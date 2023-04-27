Aerial view of electric cars sitting parked at a factory of Chery New Energy Automobile. Photo: Getty Images
Shanghai Auto Show: foreign carmakers eye market share gains as Chinese demand for new energy vehicles surges
- At the Shanghai Auto Show, global majors BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen showcased only their new EV offerings and Volkswagen unveiled a development centre for electric cars in Hefei for catering to Chinese customers and “to achieve shorter time to market”
- In contrast with the conventional ICE segment, domestic carmakers dominate the EV segment with a massive 81 per cent market share, and foreign brands are looking to close the gap
