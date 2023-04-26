Secondary home prices in Hong Kong have continued to rise this year amid momentum provided by the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Jelly Tse
Secondary home prices in Hong Kong have continued to rise this year amid momentum provided by the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong home prices rise for the third straight month to the highest level since September

  • The home price index rose 1.35 per cent in March to 351.4, the highest since 360.3 in September, official data showed
  • Nearly 120 housing projects with a total 40,291 units are expected to launch this year, one of the largest stockpiles in nearly two decades, according to Ricacorp Properties