General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area, picture taken from Hong Kong side. 28APR19 SCMP/ Martin Chan
Green finance: Greater Bay Area pilot for climate-mitigation projects to meet international standards, draw global investors
- Policymakers meet in Hong Kong to discuss ways to further integrate the sustainable finance markets of the Greater Bay Area
- Several decarbonisation pilots will embrace international disclosure and verification standards while fostering a regional green finance ecosystem
General view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area, picture taken from Hong Kong side. 28APR19 SCMP/ Martin Chan