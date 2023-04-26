HSI to allow foreign companies to become blue chips under new proposals. Photo: SCMP
HSI compiler proposes allowing foreign companies to become blue chips, buoying efforts to attract more international listings
- Move would allow foreign companies that can match capitalisation and turnover requirements to become a constituent stock of HSI
- Proposal is in line with ‘Hong Kong’s position as an international financial centre’ says chief index officer at the Hang Seng Indexes Company
HSI to allow foreign companies to become blue chips under new proposals. Photo: SCMP