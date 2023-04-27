An artist’s illustration of Yuexiu Property’s Xingyue apartment project in Huilongguang of Beijing’s Changping district
Yuexiu’s Beijing residential project sold out in hours as buyers look past potential property tax
- Buyers for the 468 units in the Zhuxinzhuang area, in Beijing’s northern Changping district, were selected in three hours flat via a lottery on Wednesday
- The neighbourhood is home to tech companies such as Xiaomi and Roborock, with access to amenities and subway lines
