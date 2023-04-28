Regulatory action alone is not enough, according to an executive of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Climate Change: as Asia-Pacific regulators clamp down on ‘greenwashing’, investors too should step up due diligence, panel hears
- ‘Greenwashing’ has been a concern in Australia, which has started regulatory action against it, CEO of investors’ initiative Asia Investor Group on Climate Change says
- Investors must ‘roll up our sleeves to interrogate the claims made by companies’, Abrdn executive says
