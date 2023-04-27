At least 8,000 potential buyers will compete for 160 homes at Sun Hung Kai Properties ’ University Hill development in Tai Po, which officially hits the market on Saturday with discounted prices in place and amid a surge of Chinese visitors expected in the city. The sale coincides with the start of a five-day holiday known as a golden week of tourism in mainland China, with more than 600,000 Chinese tourists expected to visit Hong Kong. At least 500 buyers will be vying for every unit on offer from the city’s most valuable developer, according to agents. Of the 160 units to be sold, 150 will be available on open sales and 10 via bidding. The homes will be sold at prices lower than those last year at the launch of the first phase of the same development at 63 Yau King Lane in Pak Shek Kok. “University Hill’s first price list discount is about 7 per cent below the prices listed on the first batch of flats at Silicon Hill and about 10 per cent lower than new projects in the same area,” said Louis Chan Wing-kit, Asia-Pacific vice-chairman and chief executive of the residential division at Centaline Property Agency. The units on offer are priced from HK$4.37 million (US$557,000) to HK$11.05 million, or from HK$13,357 to HK$19,321 per square foot. Last year flats at nearby developments The Horizon and Centra Horizon were offered for between HK$13,339 and HK$22,368 per square foot. Tuen Mun project poised to sell out as life returns to Hong Kong housing market Other agent sources said the number of buyers who registered interest for the project could be as high as 50,000. Sun Hung Kai Properties did not reply to the Post’s enquiries. “Those who are under a talent scheme and university students with a certificate have an additional 5 per cent price cut, so that’s as much as a 12 per cent discount,” said Sammy Po Siu-ming, CEO of Midland Realty’s residential division for Hong Kong and Macau. Agents also noted the development’s good location, close to the Education University of Hong Kong and the proposed Pak Shek Kok railway station of the East Rail line. “Investors are showing a huge interest in its potential for good return on investment,” Po said. Home Ownership Scheme to bar property-owning Hong Kong public housing tenants The full reopening of the borders between Hong Kong and mainland China has buoyed hopes of a recovery for the battered property market. The return of mainland Chinese tourists to Hong Kong could mean more potential buyers of homes at a time of a potential supply glut in the city. An estimated 40,291 units are expected to hit the market this year, one of the largest annual inventories on record, according to Ricacorp Properties. Given the huge stockpile, developers have been extending sweeteners and incentives to homebuyers. Brisk sales at Beijing project show strong property demand despite new tax talk Analysts have also noted that high mortgage costs are tempering buying interest for homes despite pent-up demand and a tax cut , announced in February, for homes worth HK$10 million and below. Hong Kong’s Travel Industry Council expects 600,000 mainland Chinese visitors the coming week, as it is the first “golden week” holiday in three years after the outbreak of the coronavirus in early 2020. Some 840,000 mainland visitors arrived in Hong Kong in the first three days of the Labour Day holiday in 2019, a five-year high at the time. About 600,000 mainlanders visited in the same three-day period in 2018.