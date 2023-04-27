The Post’s Deputy Business Editor Peggy Sito, Senior Reporter Lam Ka-sing and Reporter Iris Ouyang at the 7th Business Journalism Awards presented by the Hang Seng University’s School of Communications on April 27, 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man.
SCMP’s Lam Ka-sing wins Business Reporter of the Year honour at Hang Seng University’s 7th Business Journalism Awards
- Lam also won silver in the Best Property Market Reporting (Text) category for his story about Hong Kong’s mall landlords luring restaurants to fill vacant space
- Iris Ouyang won silver in the Best Technology News Reporting (Text) for her feature about how large luxury brands are staking territory in the metaverse
