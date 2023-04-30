The ZA Bank offices in Hong Kong. The virtual lender’s efforts to diversify revenue streams have started to bear fruit, its CEO says. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong virtual banks ‘likely to develop as big players’ even as they report losses for 2022, as loan books grow and new businesses expand

  • Virtual banks are likely to develop as big players as they fit in with Hong Kong’s culture of being ‘quick with everything’, analyst says
  • Unsecured lending key to virtual lenders turning profitable: Hong Kong consultancy

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Apr, 2023

