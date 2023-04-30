Hong Kong transit operator MTR Corporation , which also develops property, plans to retender the first residential project at its Oyster Bay station in northern Lantau Island within the year, after it was withdrawn from sale in February. The firm, the owner of significant commercial real estate, will issue an improved version of its tender for the project, which will be near a future MTR station expected to be operational in 2030 , after gathering different industry opinions “as soon as possible”, David Tang Chi-fai, property and international business director at MTR Corp, said at a media briefing on Sunday. “The first phase of the Oyster Bay project is very important,” Tang said. “Besides providing much-needed housing supply for Hong Kong, it will also be interconnected with the Oyster Bay station and a shopping centre. “It cannot be delayed. We are very determined to relaunch it back into the market within this year.” The withdrawal of the tender in February marked the third time the bidding process for a parcel of land in Hong Kong had fallen through in just over a month. Oyster Bay had initially attracted 33 expressions of interest in December. The project eventually received just three bids , the lowest for an MTR project in nine years. The response was in stark contrast with the first of the rail company’s developments near the Lohas Park and Wong Chuk Hang stations, which attracted 11 and 14 bids in 2005 and 2017, respectively. “Developers will need four to five years of construction and investment in a property development project, before starting presales and handing over the completed property,” Tang said. “In a high interest-rate environment, coupled with macroeconomic volatility, investor sentiment and the atmosphere in the [real estate] markets are not at their best. “Under such circumstances, we will try our best to make the [Oyster Bay] project as attractive as possible for developers in our coming launch.” The firm plans to have the completed properties ready to be handed over to homebuyers at around the same time as the Oyster Bay MTR station becomes operational, Tang added. MTR unit launches start-up incubator with aim of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 The tender for the first phase of the Oyster Bay project includes a residential area of about 1.25 million sq ft that could provide up to 1,900 housing units, and a shopping centre with a floor area of 67,400 sq ft. It is the biggest MTR project since phase 13 of Lohas Park, which had a floor area of more than 1.5 million sq ft and closed for tender in October 2020. MTR Corp plans to put 4,500 flats for sale in the next nine to 10 months from its Oyster Bay and Tung Chung projects, Tang added. The Wai , a shopping centre at Tai Wai station, will also open in the first half of 2023, Tang said. More than 90 per cent of the shops in The Wai had already been preleased, he said, adding that he was confident all of the commercial space at the 650,000 sq ft facility would be leased out when it officially opens. The shopping centre has secured anchor tenants such as a supermarket, a large Chinese restaurant and a cinema, among others. MTR Corp’s The Southside mall on top of the Wong Chuk Hang station, which has 500,000 sq ft of floor space, is also set to be opened in phases at the end of the year, Tang said. About half of its around 150 shops have already been preleased, he added. The opening of The Wai and The Southside will bring MTR Corp’s shopping centre portfolio to 16, Tang said.