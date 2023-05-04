Multiple decarbonisation technologies must be piloted for steelmaking, one of the world’s most carbon-intensive industries, as no “silver bullet” solution aligned with global climate ambitions exists, according to McKinsey. Technologies including carbon dioxide capture and storage and energy-efficient methods of reducing iron ore into metallic iron are being trialled, experts at the international business consultancy said. “It is important to note that there is not yet a technology that would be a ‘silver bullet’ for decarbonisation, amid limited availability of high-quality scrap and iron ore,” they wrote in a report published in April. “In these circumstances, careful consideration of strategic choices and timing is key.” Asia’s steel industry will take decades to go green, says mining giant BHP In China, steelmakers are experimenting with green steel technologies including carbon capture. Australian iron ore mining giant BHP signed an agreement late March for piloting carbon capture and utilisation technology with HBIS Group, the world’s seventh-largest steelmaker based in China’s northern Hebei province, southwest of Beijing. This involves the testing of a technology that uses unwanted minerals from smelting processes to turn carbon dioxide into a solid mineral, in addition to a biological process to convert the greenhouse gas into protein. To be aligned with the Paris Agreement’s ambition to contain global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100, global greenhouse gas emissions must fall by 43 per cent by 2030 from 2019 level according to United Nations scientists. Chinese companies contributed more than 60 per cent of the world’s total carbon emissions from iron and steel production. They also account for 15 per cent of China’s total carbon emissions, making such production the second-largest polluter in the country after power generation at 40 per cent. Last year, Beijing set a target for China’s steel industry to reach peak carbon emissions before 2030 – five years later than a target floated in late 2021 by the industry body China Iron and Steel Association. To realise the goal, Beijing has set a target to increase output from more energy-efficient electric arc furnaces to account for more than 15 per cent of its total crude steel production by 2025, up from 10 per cent in 2020. The mainstay basic oxygen furnace process accounts for almost 90 per cent of the domestic industry’s capacity. Globally, it makes up about two-thirds of global steel output, followed by electric arc furnace production at 28 per cent and the direct reduction method at 5 per cent, according to US steel decarbonisation solution developer Boston Metal. The basic oxygen process mixes 25 to 30 per cent waste steel with molten iron in a blast furnace. By contrast, the electric arc process uses virtually 100 per cent scrap steel to make new steel with electricity. This is more environmentally friendly than the basic oxygen process, which requires an energy- and carbon emission-intensive sintering process to prepare iron ore for blast furnace use. China accelerates investments in coal-fired power and steel plants: report Insufficient domestic scrap steel supply is a major limiting factor for China’s conversion to the electric arc method. An emerging greener alternative is the direct reduction method. This involves using carbon monoxide and hydrogen to remove oxygen from iron ore in the solid state in an electric arc furnace, without melting it as in the blast furnace. Currently, hydrogen is produced mainly from natural gas. Direct reduction with hydrogen has a footprint of only 0.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per tonne of crude steel produced, a quarter that of steel made via blast furnace, according to an S&P Platts Commodity Insights report. “The growing supply of direct reduced iron and obsolete scrap will substitute for carbon-intensive hot metal or pig iron from blast furnaces,” the McKinsey consultants said. Another budding technology is electrolysis. Boston Metal is seeking to commercialise by 2026 a patented process that uses renewable electricity to convert iron ore of all grades to steel. The technology has been demonstrated to break down iron ore in an electrolytic cell the size of a school bus heated to 1,600 degrees Celsius, to release only liquid iron and oxygen. Scaling up the operations in a cost-competitive way is the challenge. In January, Boston Metal closed a US$120 million Series C fundraising led by Luxembourg-based steel giant ArcelorMittal, to fund the scaling up of its pilot plant in Brazil.