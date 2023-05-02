Passenger using Shenzhen Bay Port to cross border (for the mainland), after the Covid restriction on crossing the border ended on January 08. 09JAN23 SCMP /K. Y. Cheng
HSBC, DBS, China Citic, other banks offer range of incentives in Hong Kong to entice mainland business during first post-Covid ‘golden week’ holiday

  • Free limousine service, luxury hotel rooms and meals, and Covid vaccines are some of the incentives offered by banks to entice mainland customers
  • In the first quarter, HSBC, Hang Seng and DBS saw new bank account openings by mainland visitors exceed pre-Covid levels

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 12:03pm, 2 May, 2023

Passenger using Shenzhen Bay Port to cross border (for the mainland), after the Covid restriction on crossing the border ended on January 08. 09JAN23 SCMP /K. Y. Cheng
