Preliminary sales in April for key Chinese developers ‘look so-so’, said Raymond Cheng, managing director of CGS-CIMB Securities. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China property: government likely to keep market support coming as April home sales tank, say analysts
- CRIC expects 25 key listed developers to see April’s sales fall by an average of 17 per cent from the previous month
- ‘Given that property is a key pillar of the economy, we believe there are more supportive measures to come in the rest of the year,’ says analyst
