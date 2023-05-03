A study released by property consultancy CBRE on Tuesday rates Hong Kong and Singapore across seven broad categories. Photo: AFP
A study released by property consultancy CBRE on Tuesday rates Hong Kong and Singapore across seven broad categories. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong holds edge over Singapore as top business hub thanks to availability of talent and ample supply of office space: research

  • CBRE report gives the overall edge to Hong Kong thanks to factors such as its financial prowess and talent pool
  • Singapore maintains an advantage in technology, as well as ESG initiatives and green building

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 12:58pm, 3 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A study released by property consultancy CBRE on Tuesday rates Hong Kong and Singapore across seven broad categories. Photo: AFP
A study released by property consultancy CBRE on Tuesday rates Hong Kong and Singapore across seven broad categories. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE