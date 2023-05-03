Eddie Yue Wai-man, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, says city has not seen capital outlows. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
Hong Kong has not suffered capital outflows during current US rate rise cycle, with total bank deposits up, HKMA boss says
- Funds flowing out of Hong Kong dollar and converted into other currencies may still stay in Hong Kong’s financial system, HKMA chief says
- HKMA bought almost HK$289 billion Hong Kong dollars in 48 interventions to defend the peg in past year
