A security guard walks past a directory board inside the HKMA headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
A security guard walks past a directory board inside the HKMA headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Banking & finance
Business

developing | Hong Kong raises base rate to fresh 15-year high while Federal Reserve signals a pause to aggressive US policy tightening

  • The HKMA raised its key rate to a 15-year high, in what could be the last hike in 2023; it also intervened in the currency market to defend the Hong Kong dollar
  • Analysts surveyed by the Post were divided over whether HSBC and local peers will raise their cost of loans, after keeping them unchanged this year

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:46am, 4 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A security guard walks past a directory board inside the HKMA headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
A security guard walks past a directory board inside the HKMA headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE