Homebuyers queue up at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ sales centre on Thursday for a chance to buy flats at the developer’s University Hill project. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong homebuyers ignore rising interest rates as they snap up flats at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ University Hill project in Tai Po
- Sun Hung Kai Properties sold all 191 flats on offer by 5.30pm on Thursday, hours after HSBC raised its best lending rate by 12.5 basis points to 5.75 per cent
- The property sale coincided with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s latest rate hike, which took the base rate to a 15-year high
