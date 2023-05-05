Eco friendly clean hydrogen energy concept. 3d rendering of hydrogen icon on fresh spring meadow with blue sky in background. Photo: Shutterstock Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 1092687374
Explainer |
Could hydrogen be the answer to China’s energy security problem?
- Hydrogen, the zero-carbon fuel which emits only water when burned, can also be used to store energy for future needs and to meet shortages
- The clean alternative features prominently in China’s 2060 carbon neutrality plan due to its eco-friendly uses and applications and could support its energy security needs
