A for sale sign outside a house in Cambridge, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
A for sale sign outside a house in Cambridge, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
International Property
Business

Explainer |
What are the pitfalls Hongkongers must be aware of when buying overseas property?

  • Hongkongers lodged 61 complaints against overseas property firms for failing to complete the project on time or reneging on rental return promises
  • Consumers who buy property outside Hong Kong should take extra precautions and be extremely wary of the possible risks they may face, the EAA says

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 8:30am, 7 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A for sale sign outside a house in Cambridge, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
A for sale sign outside a house in Cambridge, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE