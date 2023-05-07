A for sale sign outside a house in Cambridge, UK. Photo: Bloomberg
Explainer |
What are the pitfalls Hongkongers must be aware of when buying overseas property?
- Hongkongers lodged 61 complaints against overseas property firms for failing to complete the project on time or reneging on rental return promises
- Consumers who buy property outside Hong Kong should take extra precautions and be extremely wary of the possible risks they may face, the EAA says
