First stage of Swap Connect to start May 15. Photo: SCMP / Xiaomei Chen
Banking & finance
Business

Northbound Swap Connect starts May 15 in first stage of mutual access between Hong Kong and mainland interest rate swap markets

  • The northbound trading of Swap Connect will help global investors to participate in the mainland interbank financial derivatives market
  • Experts said Swap Connect can create ‘synergies with Bond Connect’ and cement Hong Kong’s ‘role as a super-connector’

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 10:59pm, 5 May, 2023

