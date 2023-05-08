An artist’s rendering of the One HarbourGate property in Hung Hom, produced during its development phase in 2015. Photo: Handout
Seized US$892 million Hong Kong commercial property put on sale as tycoon Chen Hongtian fights to reclaim it
- One HarbourGate East Tower in Hung Hom has been put on the market for tender sale by its receivers, according to real estate firm Savills
- The announcement came after Chen Hongtian said on Friday he was in talks with lenders to retrieve a trio of assets including the property
