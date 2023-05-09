The logo of DBS Bank is pictured on a building in the financial district of Singapore on March 26, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Climate Change: global emissions reporting framework a game changer for decarbonisation, says DBS sustainability head
- Adoption of the impending ISSB framework will be a ‘game-changer’ that accelerates climate-mitigation efforts, says Helge Muenkel
- DBS has decarbonisation targets for its exposure to seven sectors, and is training staff to help clients make plans in line with the bank’s goals
The logo of DBS Bank is pictured on a building in the financial district of Singapore on March 26, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE