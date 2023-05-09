The logo of DBS Bank is pictured on a building in the financial district of Singapore on March 26, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business of climate change
Climate Change: global emissions reporting framework a game changer for decarbonisation, says DBS sustainability head

  • Adoption of the impending ISSB framework will be a ‘game-changer’ that accelerates climate-mitigation efforts, says Helge Muenkel
  • DBS has decarbonisation targets for its exposure to seven sectors, and is training staff to help clients make plans in line with the bank’s goals

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 6:30am, 9 May, 2023

