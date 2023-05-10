A cement plant in Fuling county in China’s Chongqing. Most of the growth in heavy industries such as steel, cement and chemicals will take place in Asia and other emerging markets in the next few decades, the conference heard. Photo: Reuters
Impact Investing: emerging Asian markets need more funding sooner to fight climate change and social challenges, conference hears

  • Climate finance is growing rapidly but it is not growing rapidly enough, International Finance Corporation executive says
  • Many Asian financial institutions, foundations and fund managers have recognised the commercial opportunities that impact investing offers: FSDC chairman

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:00am, 10 May, 2023

