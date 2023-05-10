Home ownership by Hongkongers in England and Wales increased by nearly 12 per cent in the 12 months up to January, according to London-based property agency Benham and Reeves. Buyers from Hong Kong now own 24,759 homes in the two constituent countries of the UK, which represents 13.2 per cent of the total and is more than any other foreign group. The increase – the second largest on record after a 13.4 per cent jump between 2021 and 2022, according to the agency’s data – reflects that 2022 was the first full year of a scheme that gave an estimated 5.4 million Hongkongers holding British National (Overseas) visa a fast track toward permanent residency in the UK. Since 2020, the number of homes owned by Hongkongers in the two jurisdictions has surged by more than a third, the data, which Benham compiled from official records, shows. “There’s no doubt that the recent and historic weakening of the pound has been a driving factor behind an uptick in overseas property investment within the UK, with many overseas buyers now benefiting from fluctuating exchange rates,” said Marc von Grundherr, director at Benham. “However, while overseas demand is strong on many fronts as a result of currency fluctuations, Hong Kong buyers remain the most prominent force and the BN(O) visa remains the driving factor in this respect.” About five years ago, the pound stood at US$1.35, but last September the British currency plunged to as low as US$1.08 following an aborted plan to slash taxes and load up on debts under the short-lived administration of former prime minister Liz Truss. Meanwhile, London’s fast-track residency scheme, launched two years ago, has seen at least 105,200 Hongkongers arrive in the UK , according to the British government, which has forecast that as many as 322,400 Hongkongers are likely to buy homes in the UK through 2026. The UK introduced the BN(O) scheme in response to Beijing’s imposition in 2020 of a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong, which prohibits acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign groups. “Many Hongkongers are continuing to try before they buy via the rental market ,” von Grundherr said. “However, when they do make their move they are generally purchasing family homes, which range in price depending on location, but in London sit between £550,000 [US$694,000] and £600,000.” Buyers from Hong Kong have mainly purchased properties in London, particularly in the borough of Tower Hamlets, but also in other cities such as Salford, Manchester, Westminster, Liverpool and Birmingham . BN(O) migration scheme for Hongkongers to stay for now: British diplomat British Consul General Brian Davidson has said London would remain committed to keeping its migration pathway open to Hongkongers at least until 2025 . Meanwhile, home ownership by buyers from mainland China increased the most in the past year, rising by 18.8 per cent to 8,736 properties, making them the seventh-largest foreign group of owners. Singaporeans are the second-largest group of foreign owners, with 15,752 properties or 8.4 per cent of the total. Other significant groups of foreign owners come from the US, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Malaysia, Australia, Kuwait and France, according to Benham.