Tourists swarm the world famous Gateway of India monument in Mumbai. India is tipped by some analysts to be the next engine of growth for the hotel industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Getty Images
India poised for hospitality boom as hotel brands such as Hilton, Radisson race to meet surging demand from tourists
- The country that recently unseated China as the most populous country is tipped to be the next engine of growth for the hotel industry in the Asia-Pacific region
- India is expecting almost 30 million foreign tourists a year by 2030, up from 11 million before the pandemic, according to Colliers
