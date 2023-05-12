Singapore saw deals worth US$3.7 billion, 40 per cent higher than the preceding three months and an 18 per cent rise from a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore saw deals worth US$3.7 billion, 40 per cent higher than the preceding three months and an 18 per cent rise from a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong property
Business

Commercial property: Hong Kong, Singapore only bright spots as rising interest rates kill off deals across Asia-Pacific

  • The rival business hubs both saw their deal values increase on a quarterly basis, defying a regional rout in investment amid rising financing costs
  • In other major property markets in the region such as mainland China, Japan, Australia and South Korea, deals fell between 33 per cent and 78 per cent

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:30am, 12 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore saw deals worth US$3.7 billion, 40 per cent higher than the preceding three months and an 18 per cent rise from a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore saw deals worth US$3.7 billion, 40 per cent higher than the preceding three months and an 18 per cent rise from a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE