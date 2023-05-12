Singapore saw deals worth US$3.7 billion, 40 per cent higher than the preceding three months and an 18 per cent rise from a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE
Commercial property: Hong Kong, Singapore only bright spots as rising interest rates kill off deals across Asia-Pacific
- The rival business hubs both saw their deal values increase on a quarterly basis, defying a regional rout in investment amid rising financing costs
- In other major property markets in the region such as mainland China, Japan, Australia and South Korea, deals fell between 33 per cent and 78 per cent
