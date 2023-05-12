The younger Lau, pictured, chairman of Chinese Estates Holdings, has appointed Centaline Property Agency to market houses A and D at 31 Barker Road. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong tycoon Joseph Lau’s eldest son, Lau Ming-wai, puts two houses on The Peak on sale for almost HK$1 billion (US$127.5 million)
- The younger Lau, chairman of developer Chinese Estates, has appointed Centaline to market houses A and D at 31 Barker Road
- The luxury, four-house 31 Barker Road project was developed by Chinese Estates and completed back in 2003
