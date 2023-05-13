Sun Hung Kai Properties’ (SHKP) University Hill project in Tai Po. Photo: Handout
Sun Hung Kai Properties’ latest sale continues hot streak as homebuyers snap up flats in show of economic confidence
- Homebuyers claimed nearly all 160 flats available at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ University Hill project in Tai Po on Saturday
- Economic sentiment has rebounded amid an expectation of rising rents after Hong Kong exited a recession with 2.7 per cent growth in the first quarter
