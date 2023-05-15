Rents of luxury homes on The Peak, Hong Kong’s most prestigious address, have been increasing this year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s luxury home renters should prepare to pay more in the second half amid rising demand
- Market observers expect high-end rents in the city to rise up to 6 per cent in the second half amid rising demand
- The rental index for homes over 1,077 sq ft rose 2.7 per cent from January to March, according to the Rating and Valuation Department
