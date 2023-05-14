Visitors walk past a stand at the Beyond Expo tech conference in Macau on May 10. Photo: AFP
Visitors walk past a stand at the Beyond Expo tech conference in Macau on May 10. Photo: AFP
Fintech
Business

AI-powered start-ups gain interest among investors who want to harness tech, offer solutions for mass market

  • Investors are keen to tap into opportunities offered by AI start-ups as the technology is increasingly adopted by various industries, observers say
  • AI is a ‘revolution in the making and it will transform how we live, work, and connect with each other’, Alfian Sharifuddin of DBS Bank Hong Kong says

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 6:13pm, 14 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors walk past a stand at the Beyond Expo tech conference in Macau on May 10. Photo: AFP
Visitors walk past a stand at the Beyond Expo tech conference in Macau on May 10. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE