Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu (right of gong), HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin (left of gong) and Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po (on Aguzin’s right) at a ceremony to kick off the Swap Connect at the Hong Kong stock exchange on May 15, 2023. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Northbound Swap Connect: China opens derivatives market to global investors via Hong Kong for the first time

  • Scheme allows investors to hedge the interest-rate risks of their 3.2 trillion yuan (US$460 billion) in Chinese bond holdings
  • International investors traded 37 billion yuan worth of mainland bonds per day in the first quarter of this year, 9 per cent higher than last year

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:02am, 15 May, 2023

