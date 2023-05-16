A rubbish bin with words that mean “The danger is not over - Keep your distance” on a pedestrian street in central Uppsala in Sweden on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Photo: TT News Agency via AP.
Sweden’s move to block foreign investments worries businesses
- Sweden is poised to propose a law to allow the government to veto foreign investments
- The EU has also proposed placing Chinese companies under trade restrictions as it cracks down on firms supplying Russia with goods that support its war in Ukraine
