Plastic waste washed ashore at a beach in Kuta, Bali. A 30 per cent reduction in plastic pollution can be achieved globally by 2040 by simply promoting reuse options, UNEP says. Photo: EPA-EFE
Transitioning to a circular economy can cut global plastic waste by 80 per cent by 2040: UNEP report
- The shift to a circular economy could prevent 500 million tonnes of emissions annually, saving over US$4.5 trillion in environmental and social costs up to 2040
- Some 227 million tonnes of mismanaged plastic waste could damage our health and ecosystem a year by 2040 if plastic production is left unchecked
