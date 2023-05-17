Hong Kong needs to create enough accommodation for the elderly to defuse the ‘huge social problem’, says a JLL executive. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s ageing population time bomb to leave a shortage of 60,000 residences for the elderly by 2032: JLL
- Kwun Tong, Yuen Long, Sha Tin and Eastern district are among the areas in Hong Kong with the most serious ageing problem, according to JLL
- Hong Kong needs to create enough accommodation for the elderly to defuse the ‘huge social problem’, says JLL’s Wendy Chan
