Hong Kong needs to create enough accommodation for the elderly to defuse the ‘huge social problem’, says a JLL executive. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong’s ageing population time bomb to leave a shortage of 60,000 residences for the elderly by 2032: JLL

  • Kwun Tong, Yuen Long, Sha Tin and Eastern district are among the areas in Hong Kong with the most serious ageing problem, according to JLL
  • Hong Kong needs to create enough accommodation for the elderly to defuse the ‘huge social problem’, says JLL’s Wendy Chan

Zhao Ziwen
Updated: 8:00am, 17 May, 2023

