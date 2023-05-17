Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings is the city’s largest develop but also has interests in finance, retail, hotels, and digital businesses. Photo: Handout
exclusive | Unit of Chinese state-owned developer Greenland to apply for Hong Kong virtual asset trading licence, CEO says
- Greenland is the first state-owned enterprise to express interest in entering Hong Kong’s market for digital assets
- Greenland Financial Technology Group aims to trade assets including cryptocurrencies, NFTs and carbon credits
