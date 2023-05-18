The Mountain Shore development in Ma On Shan, where one owner recently lost 5.4 per cent after selling a two-bedroom apartment for HK$7 million. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong home prices ‘likely back in a downtrend’ as slump resumes after ‘short-lived’ first-quarter recovery: Citi
- Since the last week of March, the city has recorded fewer than 80 transactions per week, and in one case only 35, according to Midland Realty
- As low volumes pressure owners, with some of them selling at a loss, Citi now expects overall prices to stay flat through 2023
