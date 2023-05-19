Artificial islands off Lantau will be built near Sunshine Island, Peng Chau (back left) Siu Kai Yi Chau (Back right) Near Lantau Island. Photo: SCMP/Martin Chan
CK Asset’s Victor Li says government has to ‘make the numbers work’ for US$74 billion Lantau artificial islands development

  • The Kau Yi Chau Artificial Islands project is planned to become Hong Kong’s third-biggest core business district
  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan has said the government will push ahead with moves to increase land supply as high housing prices remain an issue

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 6:00am, 19 May, 2023

