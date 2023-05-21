Some of Hong Kong’s shopping mall owners and food vendors are stepping up their combined efforts to tackle one of the city’s thorniest sustainability issues – food waste . Spurred by financial incentives and a desire to help fight climate change, they have increased the amount of unwanted food they send to the government’s pilot processing and recovery centre. Called O Park, the facility opened in 2018 in Siu Ho Wan, North Lantau, to provide a sustainable alternative to Hong Kong’s fast-depleting landfill capacity . The biogas created as the edible material breaks down can fuel power generation while the leftover waste can be turned into compost. Link Asset Management owns over 50 food markets in Hong Kong, of which more than 90 per cent participate in the “upcycling” effort. Food waste is a pressing issue for the city as it races to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 . “Hong Kong’s three landfills are forecast to reach their designed capacity in a few years, which makes it imperative that we seek alternatives to reduce the pressure on them,” said Jeff Mau, the commercial landlord’s director of property management (HK). Food waste comprised 30 per cent of the 11,358 tonnes of solid rubbish sent to landfill every day in 2021, according to the latest available data from the Environment Protection Department. Around 800 tonnes of that was generated by restaurants, hotels, wet markets and food producers. Only 66,100 tonnes of this waste was upcycled in 2021. Although 20.8 per cent higher than the previous year, it was still just a quarter of the amount landfilled. Upcycling refers to the reuse of waste in such a way as to create a product of higher quality or value than the original. At full capacity the recovery centre can process 200 tonnes of food waste daily, generating enough electricity for 3,000 households, according to the department. The saving in fossil fuel for electricity generation together with the reduction in organic waste going to landfill would prevent the emission of 42,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases each year. A second facility at the same site, capable of processing 300 tonnes a day, is due to start operating next year. Eighty per cent of the food waste Link collects from its food retailers and restaurant tenants was dispatched to the recovery centre in the 12 months to March last year, while 15 per cent was edible food given to charities and just under 5 per cent sent to landfill. Link, which has a target for its own facilities to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2035, aims to completely eliminate the waste sent to landfill. One of its food and beverage (F&B) tenants, Café de Coral Group, joined the government’s food waste upcycling pilot scheme in 2021, with some 20 per cent of its outlets participating. Last year, it announced a target to cut its food waste volume per meal by 4 per cent over four financial years, rising to 10 per cent by the year ending March 2030. “[We] started to introduce strategies to reduce food waste at source, including reducing the slices of lemons in drinks, adjusting meal portions, and reviewing our food production processes to minimise food loss at our central processing plant,” said Piony Leung, managing director of Hong Kong operations at Café de Coral. One of the biggest headaches for smaller operators is finding the space to store leftover food, said Simon Wong Kit-lung, CEO of restaurant operator LH Group, which has implemented policies to cut food waste for over a decade. “Food waste is prone to hygiene and odour problems, so having designated collection points at shopping malls to facilitate cost-effective transportation to the recovery centre is key,” he said. Last year, LH cut its food waste by 60 per cent to 119 tonnes after collecting and using data on each restaurant to drive waste reduction both in the kitchen and at the dining tables. Wong, a former member of the government’s Advisory Council on the Environment, said commercial sector food waste destined for upcycling is exempted from planned levies on solid waste. The charges, which could be apply to landfilled waste as soon as this year, provide a financial incentive for food waste to be upcycled on a larger scale. LH is collaborating with Sino Estates Management – part of property conglomerate Sino Group – on food waste upcycling at the Olympian City mall in Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon. Both are signatories of the “sustainable value chain commitment”, an initiative of the Centre for Civil Society and Governance of the University of Hong Kong, which fosters collaborations to resolve sustainability challenges. “Our participants work together to tackle challenges such as the lack of waste storage space and people resources to do the sorting,” said Darwin Leung, assistant project manager of the centre.