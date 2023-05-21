A view of London’s skyline at night. Hong Kong investors are taking a keen interest in UK property amid a decline in the pound’s value and falling prices. Photo: dpa
Falling home prices, weak pound give Hongkongers a window to invest in the UK
- Average home prices in the UK fell for the third straight month in February, and were £5,000 below the recent peak in November
- Some market observers expect overall prices in the UK to fall by up to 9 per cent this year as elevated interest rates are likely to weigh on demand
