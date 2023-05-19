The new Dual Counter Model is ‘another key milestone in the development of Hong Kong’s capital markets’, Aguzin says. Photo: Elson Li
developing | Hong Kong to introduce yuan share trading on June 19, ‘cementing its role as the world’s leading offshore yuan hub’, HKEX’s Aguzin says

  • New dual counter model will cement Hong Kong’s role as the world’s leading offshore yuan hub, HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin says
  • More than 20 companies have already applied to trade their stocks through the dual-currency counters

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:36pm, 19 May, 2023

